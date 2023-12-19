TN Rains: 13 buses stationed to rescue passengers from Srivaikuntam

THOOTHUKUDI: 13 buses for transportation of the stranded passengers has been kept ready in Srivaikuntam bus depot.

On evacuation from the station they will be brought to the buses and moved to Vanchi Maniyacchi Station which is 38 kms from Srivaikuntam.

A special train, with 18 coaches, for Chennai from Vanchi Manyichchi Station for all the stranded passengers has been arranged.

Additionally, a chopper is hovering over Srivaikuntam to assess the situation.