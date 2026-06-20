TN PWD invites applications for 760 apprentice posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) has invited applications to fill 760 apprentice training vacancies across multiple disciplines, according to an official notification.
According to Daily Thanthi report, the training opportunities are open for engineering graduates, diploma holders, and non-engineering graduates, including candidates with degrees such as BE, B Tech, BA, BSc, B Com, BBA., and BCA. The department stated that age eligibility will be followed as per the prevailing apprentice policy.
Selection will be based on shortlisting of candidates followed by document verification, as per the notification.
The last date to submit applications is June 25, 2026.
The PWD, which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of government buildings and infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, regularly fills vacancies and apprenticeship positions in accordance with government norms.
Candidates can apply through the official National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal at https://nats.education.gov.in/boat-srp.php, where further details regarding eligibility and application procedures are available.