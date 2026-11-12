TN-Puducherry Bar Council enrols record 4,700 advocates

Delivering the special address, Supreme Court judge Justice V Mohana recalled that she had enrolled with the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council on this day, November 11, back in 1988, describing the occasion as a proud and nostalgic moment for her.

The judge advised the young advocates to follow professional ethics every day and maintain dignity and integrity in their profession. She also pointed out that advocates who appear before courts without adequate preparation waste valuable court time, which amounts to a failure to observe professional etiquette and fulfil their duties. Describing the present generation as far more talented and keen than earlier generations, she reminded them that the legal profession is a profession and not employment.