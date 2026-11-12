TN-Puducherry Bar Council enrols record 4,700 advocates

CHENNAI: In a first in the history of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, 4,700 law graduates were enrolled as advocates through both online and in-person modes at a ceremony held at the Madras High Court campus on Wednesday.
Delivering the special address, Supreme Court judge Justice V Mohana recalled that she had enrolled with the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council on this day, November 11, back in 1988, describing the occasion as a proud and nostalgic moment for her.
The judge advised the young advocates to follow professional ethics every day and maintain dignity and integrity in their profession. She also pointed out that advocates who appear before courts without adequate preparation waste valuable court time, which amounts to a failure to observe professional etiquette and fulfil their duties. Describing the present generation as far more talented and keen than earlier generations, she reminded them that the legal profession is a profession and not employment.
Justice Mohana further advised the advocates to exercise extreme caution while using AI technology.
High Court Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and justices AD Jagadish Chandira, N Sathish Kumar and GK Muthukumaar also spoke, offering advice to the young advocates.
G Mohanakrishnan, chairman of the Bar Council's enrolment committee, administered the oath to the newly enrolled advocates.
Bar Council office-bearers and members, former and sitting judges, advocates and law college students, among others, participated in the event.