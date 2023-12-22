Begin typing your search...

TN promotes banana fibre making

The Collector inspected the value-added products made from the banana varieties and looked at the handicrafts made out of banana fibre.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2023 11:38 PM GMT
TN promotes banana fibre making
X

Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar (Daily Thanthi)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: Farmers should adopt the latest technology in cultivation and should come forward to produce value-added products and the processes followed in the export of the horticulture crops, said Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a conference on the adoption of the latest technologies in banana cultivation organised by the horticulture department, Collector Pradeep Kumar said, banana farmers should learn the operation of extraction of fibre from the banana barks through machines.

Apart from learning the technology, the farmers should cultivate the knowledge of making value-added products of bananas and follow the export facilities so that the banana cultivation would certainly be lucrative, said the Collector.

The Collector inspected the value-added products made from the banana varieties and looked at the handicrafts made out of banana fibre. Several hundreds of banana farmers from Anthanallur, Lalgudi, Manikandam, Manachanallur and Thottiyam took part in the conference.

horticulture cropsTiruchy Collector M Pradeep KumarTiruchyTiruchy CollectorCollector Pradeep KumarFarmers
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X