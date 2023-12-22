TN promotes banana fibre making

TIRUCHY: Farmers should adopt the latest technology in cultivation and should come forward to produce value-added products and the processes followed in the export of the horticulture crops, said Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a conference on the adoption of the latest technologies in banana cultivation organised by the horticulture department, Collector Pradeep Kumar said, banana farmers should learn the operation of extraction of fibre from the banana barks through machines.

Apart from learning the technology, the farmers should cultivate the knowledge of making value-added products of bananas and follow the export facilities so that the banana cultivation would certainly be lucrative, said the Collector.

The Collector inspected the value-added products made from the banana varieties and looked at the handicrafts made out of banana fibre. Several hundreds of banana farmers from Anthanallur, Lalgudi, Manikandam, Manachanallur and Thottiyam took part in the conference.