TN procures Palm oil, lentils for Rs 928 cr to control price rise

CHENNAI: As a part of its ongoing efforts to control the rise in price of essential commodities, mainly tur dal and oil, the state government has commenced procurement of Palmolein oil and Tur Dal at a cost of Rs 928 crore for sale at the PDS outlets.

The state food government has issued orders to procure 40,000 metric tons of Tur Dal for August and September at Rs 464.79 crore and 5.10 crore packs of Palmolein oil for July and August at Rs 463.48 crore.

Stating that tur dal and Palmolein oil was being offloaded at the zonal godowns of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), a statement issued by the state food department said that the procured oil and dal was moved to the ration shops and distributed to the card holders without interruption.

The state food department, which has been selling tomato at Rs 60 per kilogram through its PDS outlets in the state to keep a tab on rising tomato price, meanwhile, also started sale of tur dal and urad dal at the PDS outlets in the state capital.

Tur and Urad dal are sold at Rs 75 and Rs 60 per 500 grams each, respectively, at the seven Amutham Angadis and seven PDS shops run by TNCSC in Chennai from Friday, July 14.

Sale of the two essential commodities at the PDS outlets was commenced following a review of the price rise situation done by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the state secretariat on July 10.