TN power utility expedites process to extract coal from Odisha mine; upcoming Udangudi and Ennore thermal plants set to benefit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) has expedited the development of the Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine in Odisha to meet the domestic coal requirements for its upcoming thermal power plants.

The power utility is in the process of appointing a consultant to assist in selecting the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO).

This follows the allotment of the Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine to TNPGCL in July 2024 by the Union Ministry of Coal. This coal mine spans 6.53 square kilometres and is estimated to contain 421.44 million metric tons of G11-grade coal. The coal extracted from the Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi mine will be used to generate power at the upcoming thermal power plants in Udangudi and the Ennore SEZ.

TNPGCL has opened bids to appoint consultancy services to select an exploration agency and the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for the Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine in Angul District, Odisha.

The utility received the Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine after surrendering the Chandrabila coal block.

The Chandrabila mine was allotted in 2016 but faced developmental challenges because a section of it lies within a tiger reserve, complicating the process of obtaining environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, according to a senior TNPGCL official.

In contrast, the Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine is partially explored and does not fall within any forest area.

“We have opened the bids to appoint consultancy services for the new coal mine. The selected consultant will help TNPGCL survey the coal mine, identify any local habitation and project-affected families, prepare specifications and tender documents for selecting the MDO, and obtain environmental clearance from the MoEF,” the official said. The official noted that the consultant is expected to submit the mine survey report by December 2025.

The official added that the mine has sufficient reserves to supply coal for a period of 20 to 25 years.

“The exact quantity of the coal reserve will only be determined after further exploration,” the official added.