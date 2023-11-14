TN power demand came down to lowest 7,207 MW on Nov 13

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's power demand has come down drastically to its lowest point this year on Monday, thanks to the Deepavali holidays and the active North East Monsoon.



The state's power demand fell to 7,207 MW early hours of November 13, a day after Deepavali, at 3.20 am marking the state's lowest power demand recorded this year, said a Tangedco official.

On Deepavali day, the state's power demand touched a low of 8,412 MW and peak demand was a mere 10,711 MW while the daily energy consumption was 217 million units.

The state has been witnessing a steep increase in the power demand this year owing to various factors including an increase in industrial and agricultural demands. The average power demand was around 14,000 MW this month.

The daily energy consumption in the state has come down from 272 million units on November 11 to 217 MU on November 12 and it went up slightly to 229 MU on November 13 which is a government holiday too.

However, Chennai city's peak power demand came down by 300 MW to 2,350 MW on November 12.

A senior Tangedco official said that with the rain lashing many parts of the state, there is a fall in residential and agricultural power consumption. "Many industries were shut for Deepavali has also brought down industrial power demand, " the official said, noting that if it rains, residential power consumers will not use air conditioners at home.

"Due to a fall in the power demand, we have to shut down our thermal power plants. The demand will go up in the coming days after the rain stops, " the official added.