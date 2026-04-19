TN power consumption hits record 462 MU as heatwave intensifies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded its highest-ever daily energy consumption of 462 MU on April 18, as soaring temperatures across the State pushed electricity usage sharply higher. Solar energy generation also touched a new high of 58.60 MU, surpassing the previous record of 56.9 MU recorded on April 1.
The latest consumption figure exceeds the earlier high of 460 MU recorded on April 16, 2026, underlining the sustained surge in power usage this summer. The spike comes amid intensifying heat conditions.
Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu have been above normal by 2- 3°C in several regions, with Karur Paramathi recording a high of 41.5°C, followed by Vellore at 40.1°C. Many interior districts, including Erode, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Madurai, have reported temperatures above 39°C, indicating widespread heat stress.
The impact of rising temperatures is evident in the demand trend. Peak load touched an all-time high of 20,974 MW on April 16 and crossed the 20,000 MW mark on 10 occasions between April 8 and April 18, reflecting sustained high consumption over several days.
Solar power generation helped meet part of the daytime load, with peak output touching 8,011 MW on April 3. However, high temperatures extending into the evenings have continued to drive overall demand, limiting the moderating impact of solar energy.
Energy consumption has also risen sharply compared to last year. The highest daily energy usage in April 2025 was 438 MU, with consumption exceeding 400 MU in 14 days. This April, as on April 18, consumption has already crossed the 400 MU mark in 16 days.
Officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited said, “We expect continued pressure on the grid due to sustained high temperatures and increased use of cooling appliances. We’ve tied up power purchase to meet the increasing power demand,” an official said.