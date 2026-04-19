TN power consumption hits record 462 MU as heatwave intensifies

The latest consumption figure exceeds the earlier high of 460 MU recorded on April 16, 2026, underlining the sustained surge in power usage this summer. The spike comes amid intensifying heat conditions.

Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu have been above normal by 2- 3°C in several regions, with Karur Paramathi recording a high of 41.5°C, followed by Vellore at 40.1°C. Many interior districts, including Erode, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Madurai, have reported temperatures above 39°C, indicating widespread heat stress.

The impact of rising temperatures is evident in the demand trend. Peak load touched an all-time high of 20,974 MW on April 16 and crossed the 20,000 MW mark on 10 occasions between April 8 and April 18, reflecting sustained high consumption over several days.

Solar power generation helped meet part of the daytime load, with peak output touching 8,011 MW on April 3. However, high temperatures extending into the evenings have continued to drive overall demand, limiting the moderating impact of solar energy.