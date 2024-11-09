TN, Pondy get 1st woman British deputy envoy

CHENNAI: In a first, the British government has appointed a woman officer Halima Holland as the British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Halima Holland assumed charge as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai on Friday.

“I am honoured to represent the United Kingdom in the vibrant state of Tamil Nadu at an exciting time in the UK-India bilateral relationship,” said Halima after taking charge as the 27th British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai.

“I am eagerly looking forward to witnessing the rich business, cultural and people ties in action,” she stated. Succeeding Oliver Ballhatchet, whose tenure ended in September, Halima will be representing the UK in Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.

“As the head of the UK’s diplomatic mission in Chennai, Halima’s role will include promoting business and trade and strengthening relationships between Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the UK,” a statement issued by the British High Commission read.

Halima earlier worked as the Deputy Head of Crisis Management in the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) and as the Head of Kidnaps in the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Halima has also worked for the FCDO in Iraq, Afghanistan, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

Halima will also be the first woman to lead the mission in Chennai since its inception in 1947.

It may be recalled that earlier this year, Lindy Cameron was appointed the British High Commissioner to India, making her the first woman to become the UK’s top diplomat in India.