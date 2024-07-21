TN polytechnics to get Industry 4.0 standards at Rs 3,000 cr

CHENNAI: In a bid to generate more job opportunities for the students, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to upgrade all the government polytechnic colleges to Industry 4.0 standards with industry partners at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.

The proposed project will focus on infrastructure modernisation, industry-relevant course content creation, and capacity building of faculty members. The Higher Education Department's decision came against the backdrop of fewer students opting for polytechnic colleges amid dwindling job opportunities.

Industry 4.0 standards aim to enhance productivity, efficiency, and flexibility while enabling more intelligent decision-making and customisation in manufacturing and supply chain operations envisaged under the fourth industrial revolution.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) told DT Next that based on the project proposal, orders have been issued for an administrative sanction of Rs 2,358.52 crore and a financial sanction of Rs 283.29 crore for the construction of prefabricated structures to implement the above pioneer project. Under the project, the curriculum and infrastructure in 44 government polytechnic colleges in collaboration with industry partners will be upgraded.

"A detailed project report involving experts in the state government and the industries will be prepared soon," he said adding it will introduce cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, robotics, and cloud computing in the core courses.

"These latest technologies will soon replace traditional manufacturing processes by establishing smart factories and workshops that will work more efficiently besides being interconnected," he said. Stating that the project report is expected shortly, he said the upgradation of the institutions is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.

Welcoming the move, J Shankaran of TN MSME's welfare association said most of the core diploma courses are outdated and there is a need to improve labs and workshops in colleges. "If successful, there might be 100% job placement for diploma students besides an increase in the admissions in the polytechnic colleges," he said.