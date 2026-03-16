Election Commission monitoring financial transactions with enforcement agencies: TN CEO
CHENNAI: The Election Commission is closely monitoring the financial transactions of political parties with the help of 23 enforcement agencies and would also track large volumes of online transactions, Tamil Nadu CEO Archana Patnaik said on Monday.
Stating that the model code of conduct came into force throughout the state from March 15, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the officials have confiscated cash and goods totally valued at Rs 1.26 crore so far.
“We are monitoring the large transactions, especially in terms of volume, made through digital wallets and UPI-based payment with the help of 23 enforcement agencies,” Archana Patnaik told reporters here while briefing about the arrangements for the April 23 Assembly election in the state.
She said officials have been instructed not to cause hindrance to small traders who carry cash for their daily transactions.
As per the schedule for the general election to the legislative assembly, the gazette notification will be issued on March 30. The last date for filing nominations by candidates is April 6, 2026. After scrutiny on April 7, the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is April 9. The election will be held on April 23, and counting of votes will be taken up on May 4, she said. The entire election process will be completed by May 6.