Fire ignited by Stalin scorched Delhi's arrogance, severe blow to Modi, claims Tamil Nadu CM

Addressing a poll rally here in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said this was also "a massive pre-poll defeat for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"They (BJP) thought that we would be lethargic if the delimitation bill was brought during elections. But Tamil Nadu is always vigilant. It is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin who is in Tamil Nadu," he said and added that the BJP's defeat will start from TN.

"This is the first blow to the saffron party. At least from now onwards, don't provoke Tamil Nadu. You will not be able to bear it (if we retaliate). This is also perhaps the first defeat faced by Modi in his 12 years rule," Stalin added.