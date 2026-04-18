Fire ignited by Stalin scorched Delhi's arrogance, severe blow to Modi, claims Tamil Nadu CM

DINDIGUL: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said the fire he ignited over the delimitation exercise issue has "scorched" Delhi's arrogance, dealing a "severe blow" to the BJP and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This was perhaps the first defeat faced by Modi in his twelve years in office, Stalin claimed, and said the "massive defeat" was just the beginning, and that total annihilation would follow in the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.
"With the responsibility of chief minister of Tamil Nadu, given to me by you (people), the fire ignited by Stalin has 'scorched' Delhi's arrogance. Our struggle (against delimitation) succeeded. Black shirt force has defeated the saffron brigade," Stalin said on Friday, reacting to the defeat of the delimitation bill in Parliament today.
Addressing a poll rally here in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said this was also "a massive pre-poll defeat for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
"They (BJP) thought that we would be lethargic if the delimitation bill was brought during elections. But Tamil Nadu is always vigilant. It is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin who is in Tamil Nadu," he said and added that the BJP's defeat will start from TN.
"This is the first blow to the saffron party. At least from now onwards, don't provoke Tamil Nadu. You will not be able to bear it (if we retaliate). This is also perhaps the first defeat faced by Modi in his 12 years rule," Stalin added.
On the criticism to black flag protest, he asked, "Did we not bang them? This is not sufficient for them. Ensure total defeat of the BJP and its 'slave' Palaniswami on April 23. This will be the real blow." He said this was not an ordinary defeat, but one that would be remembered in history even after 100 years.
At a poll campaign in Theni, Stalin said the bill's defeat in Parliament was just a "trailer." "More victories will follow us. We will win over 200 seats," he said.