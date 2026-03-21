TN Polls: CPM in huddle after DMK sticks to 5 seats

CHENNAI: The seat-sharing negotiations between the DMK and the CPM remained inconclusive on Saturday, with the latter refusing to accept the five constituencies offered for the April 23 Assembly elections.
A state committee meeting of the CPM was convened in the presence of party general secretary MA Baby to deliberate on the party’s strategy, following the DMK’s decision not to increase its offer beyond five seats.
The CPM has been insisting on contesting at least six seats, the same number it was allotted in the 2021 Assembly elections.
After a state secretariat meeting held earlier in the day, the state committee continued discussions on the alliance late into the night. The outcome of the meeting was not officially disclosed.
Party sources indicated that the CPM remained firm on its demand. “We are steadfast in seeking more than six seats. The DMK must respond to our demand and initiate the next round of talks,” sources said.
Earlier, at its March 17 meeting, the CPM state committee had resolved to explore the possibility of contesting independently if its demand for six or more seats was not met. However, the party is understood to be waiting for the DMK to reconsider its position.
In contrast, the CPI has agreed to accept five seats in the alliance, marking the fewest constituencies it has contested in partnership with Dravidian parties. In the 2021 Assembly elections, both the CPM and the CPI had contested six seats each as part of the DMK-led alliance.
The bargaining strength of the Left parties has steadily declined since the 2016 Assembly elections, when the People’s Welfare Alliance, comprising the DMDK, MDMK and VCK, failed to secure a single seat despite contesting extensively.
In earlier elections, the Left parties had a stronger presence. In 2011, the CPM and the CPI contested 12 and 10 seats, respectively, as part of the AIADMK alliance, winning 10 and 9 seats.
In 2006, they contested 13 and 10 seats respectively in alliance with the DMK, securing nine and six seats.