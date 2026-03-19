TN Poll day paid leave mandatory for private staff: Election Commission

CHENNAI: Eyeing higher voter turnout, the Election Commission has ordered paid leave for private-sector employees on the polling day.
In a move aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation in the upcoming Assembly elections, the EC on Thursday directed all private establishments, including companies and factories, to grant paid leave to employees on polling day.
The Commission emphasised that no voter should be denied the opportunity to cast their vote due to professional obligations or fear of wage loss. The directive also underlines that granting paid leave is not optional but mandatory under election laws.
The poll panel has also warned that any violation of this order will invite strict action. The Labour Department has been tasked with monitoring compliance and initiating legal proceedings against organisations that fail to adhere to the guidelines.
Officials indicated that complaints from employees regarding the denial of leave would be taken seriously and investigated promptly.
In addition to Tamil Nadu, similar provisions have been announced in other states going to the polls.
Paid leave has been declared on polling days in Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal as well, reinforcing the Commission's broader commitment to safeguarding electoral participation across regions.