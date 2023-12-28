TN Political leaders condole death of Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss, president Anbumani Ramadoss, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan have expressed their condolences to family of Vijayakanth and cadres of DMDK.

In a condolence message, S Ramadoss said that he endeared the demised leader beyond their politics.

"He was compassionate and humane. He cared for workers in the film industry, fans and cadres," he reminisced.

Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss recalled that Vijayakanth campaigned for him in Dharmapuri during 2014 polls. "When I was elected as PMK president, I met him in this house. Our friendship and relationship continued naturally. Beyond cinema and politics, Vijayakanth was an extraordinary human being. I hoped that he will return home from the hospital in a day or two. I can not believe he passed away," he expressed.

In his message, MDMK general secretary, who worked with Vijayakanth in forming Makkal Nala Kootani in 2016 assembly elections, said that Vijayakanth supported Tamil Eelam liberation struggles.

"He had a heart to help poor and downtrodden people. Demise of Vijayakanth is an irreversible loss to the public life in Tamil Nadu," he said.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said that Vijayakanth headed Makkal Nala Kootani after serving as leader of opposition for five years from 2011. "It gives great pain that he passed away. His health has become challenging for political and public life. But he faced the challenge with grit," he remembered.

K Balakrishnan, state secretary of CPI(M), praised Vijayakanth for spending a part of his income to help poor people. "In movies, he spread progressive ideology. He played a vital part in Makkal Nala Kootani. During his tenure as leader of opposition, he raised voices among left parties," Balakrishnan recalled.

While expressing grief, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, who was also a part of Makkal Nala Kootani, said that Vijayakanth showed abundant love towards him and the VCK party. "His death is a huge loss to Tamil Nadu," he said.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, recalled that Vijayakanth created a new hope in the state politics. "His identity was courage and always had a helping hand. Puratchi Kalaignar Vijayakanth will stay in our hearts forever," Kamal said.