TN Police’s All Women team sailing expedition concludes today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police's all women police team which undertook a 1000 km sailing expedition from Chennai last Saturday (June 10) as part of the Tamil Nadu Police department's Golden Jubilee celebrations celebrating 50 years of women in the force, is expected to reach Chennai later in the day.

Minister for Sports and Youth Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the expedition which covered cover a total distance of 1000 kms. The team started from Chennai and sailed up to Pulicat and Point Calimere and is expected to reach Chennai by 4 pm on Saturday.

For this expedition, 25 Women Police personnel / officers were selected and imparted with basic and advance training by Royal Madras Yacth Club and National J/80 Class Association in Chennai Port. The expedition was by Coastal Security Group, Tamil Nadu Police Department.

Senior Police officers including Head of Police Force, DGP C Sylendra Babu will be part of the valedictory function to be held at the Royal Madras Yacht Club premises in Chennai Port.