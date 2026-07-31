TN police to mandate digital medico-legal, post-mortem requests through CCTNS from August 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police has directed police stations across the State to mandatorily use the Medico-Legal Examination and Post-Mortem Report (MedLEaPR) application through CCTNS 2.0 for all medico-legal cases and post-mortem requisitions from August 1 as part of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) initiative.
According to a circular issued by the State police chief on July 30, the integration of MedLEaPR with CCTNS 2.0 will enable electronic exchange of medico-legal case and post-mortem reports between police and government hospitals, eliminating paperwork, and improving transparency and efficiency in investigations.
The system has already been rolled out in all government medical college hospitals and district government hospitals. Police officers can now submit medical memo and post-mortem requisitions directly through CCTNS 2.0 and receive reports through the same platform.
From August 1, government hospitals will begin sending Rukka (Accident Register/Hospital Intimation) electronically through MedLEaPR. Injury reports or wound certificates will also be generated digitally for all cases registered from August 1 onwards, while older cases will continue under the existing procedure. Other reports that can be generated through the platform include age estimation reports, prisoner screening reports, and screening reports relating to sexual abuse victims and accused.
The circular instructs all Commissioners of Police, SPs and heads of special units to ensure that all medico-legal and post-mortem requisitions are generated only through CCTNS 2.0. Manual paper submissions have been discouraged except in exceptional circumstances, with reasons to be recorded in writing.
Investigating officers have also been directed to regularly monitor the status of requisitions and reports through the system, while dedicated personnel will be designated at every police station to handle Rukka intimations received from hospitals.
The police chief has also ordered the creation of dedicated WhatsApp groups involving police officers, hospital authorities and forensic officials to facilitate quick coordination and resolution of implementation issues. The rollout of MedLEaPR will also become a standing agenda item in district law and order meetings chaired by District Collectors with medical officials.