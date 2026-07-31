TN police to mandate digital medico-legal, post-mortem requests through CCTNS from August 1

According to a circular issued by the State police chief on July 30, the integration of MedLEaPR with CCTNS 2.0 will enable electronic exchange of medico-legal case and post-mortem reports between police and government hospitals, eliminating paperwork, and improving transparency and efficiency in investigations.

The system has already been rolled out in all government medical college hospitals and district government hospitals. Police officers can now submit medical memo and post-mortem requisitions directly through CCTNS 2.0 and receive reports through the same platform.