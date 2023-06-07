TN police to launch 'Operation missing children'

CHENNAI: As a step to trace the missing children in the last 10 years, the TN police will be launching 'operation missing children' immediately.

In a communication to all the commissioners of police in cities and superintendents of police in the districts, the state head of the police force has also sent the list of missing children who are yet to be traced in the last 10 years.



Senior officers are instructed to organise a special drive under the supervision of the additional superintendent of police and Crime against Women and Children unit assisted by the Inspectors of All-Women Police Stations.



"All the station head officers of the police stations and all women police stations should take special efforts to track and trace the missing children and restore them to their parents. The services of the social welfare department and child welfare committees may also be sought in making this operation a grand success," the letter from DGP C Sylendra Babu said.



The DGP had also asked his officers to report the details of the children rescued in 24 hours besides seeking a consolidated report by June 12. The commissioners of police and the superintendents of police who have accomplished this vital aspect of the police work will be rewarded suitably, noted the letter from the state police chief.

