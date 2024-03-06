TN Police to issue cash rewards for public making reels about cyber crimes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police’s Cyber Crime Wing has announced a reels competition to make awareness about various cyber crime frauds such as Online loan app fraud, Online matrimonial fraud, courier fraud, social media fake profile/impersonation scam, part time job scams among others.

“With a blend of creativity, innovation, and boundless talent, this competition promises to be a celebration of the art of storytelling through the lens of a camera. Participants are encouraged to unleash their creativity, pushing the boundaries of conventional storytelling and visual expression,” stated an official release.

Participants can register online through Google form links which will be available from March 4 till March 14. Registration is open to all individuals passionate about visual storytelling, regardless of experience level.

Participants are invited to submit their original reels of less than 30 seconds duration adhering to the designated theme. Submissions must be uploaded to Google drive and the link to the reel to be shared in the Google form by March 14, the release added.

The competition also includes cash rewards with the top three winners set to receive cash worth Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Winners will be announced in an event on March 14.

TN cyber crime division can be followed in social media @tncybercrimeoff for updates and content related to the competition.