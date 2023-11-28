TN Police to curtail unauthorised use of Police stickers on private vehicles

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police Additional Director General of Police (L & O) A Arun has issued a memo to City Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in districts across the state to direct their personnel to curtail the unauthorised use of “Police” sticker on private vehicles.

Observing that such a practice is widely prevalent, the memo highlighted the negative consequences of this unlawful practice.

“It is a major security concern as anti nationals, criminals and rowdy elements can misuse 'POLICE' sticker for illegal activities,” the official communication from the ADGP stated.

Police personnel on vehicle checks itself may hesitate to check vehicles with “POLICE” stickers, assuming that the occupant might be a police officer.

Further, non-police persons can misuse the sticker to engage in cheating and criminal activities.

“Time and again, it is reiterated that all the unit officers are instructed to strictly enforce the MV (motor vehicles) Act and ensure that no private vehicle displays "POLICE' board/stickers, irrespective of the person using the vehicle,” the memo stated and directed strict enforcement enforcement across the state.