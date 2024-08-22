TN police rescues minor girl, who went missing from Kerala, in AP

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police(GRP) on Thursday rescued the girl who left her house in Thiruvananthapuram and was found in Visakhapatnam railway station on Wednesday night.

Tasmeeth Tamsam, aged 13 who is the daughter of Anwar Hussain, a migrant worker from Assam has been working in Thiruvananthapuram, went missing on Tuesday.

Later her parents found her missing and lodged a complaint with Kazhakoottam police station.

She left the house only with Rs 50 as her possession.

The Thiruvananthapuram Police informed the Kanyakumari Police that the girl was travelling to Kanyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station.

Later during investigation, after browsing the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the said girl got down at Nagercoil railway station and collected water and continued journey on the same train to Kanyakumari.

Then on information received from Kanyakumari District Police along with Ramesh, deputy superintendent of police, Egmore, inspected the CCTV camera at Egmore railway station as they suspected as her brother was in Chennai she would have come to meet him.

They found in Train no 12634 Kanyakumari - Chennai Egmore Express train she reached Egmore on Wednesday at 06.30 am she got down at Egmore railway station.

After wandering around in the station in Train No 22842 Tambaram - Santragarchi Express she boarded from Egmore railway station at 08.10 am.

The police team checked the unreserved coach when the train stopped at the Visakhapatnam railway station and traced the girl Tasmeeth travelling in the compartment and found her around 8.30 pm along with the help of Malayalam Samajam workers.

The police have informed the Kerala police and her parents about her safe custody at the railway police station in Visakhapatnam.

She was on her way to Assam, said the sources.

The parents confirmed to the media that they would go back to their native after she comes back home.

Sources said that the girl and her elder brother were from Anwar’s first marriage.

Her brother is staying in Chennai. The girl left the house on August 20 as her step mother scolded and beat her for quarrelling with her children.

Neighbours alleged that the girl was tortured continuously in her house.