TN police registers case against ED officials

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police has registered a case against Enforcement Directorate officials based on a complaint from directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption alleging that the ED officers had prevented them from discharging their duties when they went to carry out a search there after one ED official Ankit Tiwari was arrested red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.20 lakh on December 1.

Though the Madurai city police has summoned ED officials after registering the case, the state police are yet to take action on the complaint given to the state head of the police force alleging that the DVAC had conducted an 'illegal' search and stolen records of sensitive cases of ED apart from permitting unauthorized unknown persons to enter the ED's office in Madurai, in the pretext of searching the office of ED officer Ankit Tiwari. ED had also sent a reminder to the state police seeking to register a FIR based on their complaint a week back. "We have received the complaint from the ED. It has been forwarded to the Madurai police for further action, " said a senior police officer at state police HQ.