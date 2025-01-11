TN police reach out to autos to popularise 1930 helpline

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police’s cybercrime wing has tied up with the Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Association to popularise the 1930 helpline. As many as 10,000 autos will be carrying a placard on their vehicles displaying messages about cybercrime with the helpline number to create awareness among the public.

“Cybercrime has no geographical boundaries and cybercriminals are unknown. It’s affecting all stakeholders from government departments and businesses to citizens. Of late, cybercrimes are escalating and causing significant financial losses to victims due to delays in reporting complaints. That’s why we want to popularise the use of 1930 helpline,” said an official statement from Tamil Nadu police.

Noting that the role of autos in creating awareness can be significant due to their widespread presence in urban and rural areas, ADGP (cybercrime), Sandeep Mittal met representatives from 16 auto-rickshaw associations having a membership of over 1 lakh vehicles and made them come part of the campaign.

Auto drivers were also sensitised on cybercrimes like ‘Digital arrest’, ‘Online share trading scam’ and other cons.