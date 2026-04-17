TN Police orders repatriation of OD Personnel for Assembly Elections 2026

The order issued on Friday applies to all special units across the state. Personnel must be sent back to their parent cities or districts specifically for election-related duties from April 21 to April 24.

Heads of special units have been instructed to ensure compliance without fail. The directive also extends to all City Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police.

The move is aimed at ensuring adequate deployment of familiar, locally-based personnel to manage security and law and order during the critical election period.