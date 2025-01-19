TN Police officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to be Additional Director General of BSF

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal who was recently promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) was appointed as the Additional Director General, of the Border Security Force (BSF) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday.

The Union Ministry has communicated with the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government about the deputation-based appointment of Mahesh Aggarwal as ADG, BSF.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal will serve for four years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders.

DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was serving as Special DGP, Armed Police in Tamil Nadu. He had served as the Commissioner of Police in Chennai and Madurai.

In the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that killed over 60 persons, the Tamil Nadu government, in June 2024, shunted out Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who was the then Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enforcement Bureau. Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, incidentally was also heading the Enforcement Bureau when 22 persons died after consuming spurious liquor in Marakkanam and Chengalpattu in 2023.