Launching the service, State Head of Police Force (HoPF) DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that an e-FIR facility for the public to register their complaints in snatching cases (mobile phones, chains, etc.) would be rolled out in a few months.

While the State police website (https://www.police.tn.gov.in) has the facility for citizens to lodge complaints online, the complainant has to visit the station to collect the CSR receipt. The (e-CSR) facility on the website eliminates that inconvenience and makes the process simpler, transparent, more accessible and citizen-friendly.

Now, citizens can register an e-CSR from the comfort of their homes by clicking on "Register Complaint/e-CSR" option on the website. The complaint is automatically registered as an e-CSR and the complainant immediately receives an acknowledgement through SMS.

The e-CSR is then forwarded to the police station concerned and the inquiry process will be initiated. If the person has not mentioned the station, the complaint will be forwarded to the district moderator for sending it to the police station concerned for inquiry. The complainant receives another SMS intimating the name of the station to be visited within three days, along with the supporting documents for verification and further action.