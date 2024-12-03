TN Police issue advisory to devotees visiting Sabarimala; check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police has issued a set of do’s and don’ts for devotees from the State visiting Sabarimala. It has advised devotees to follow the Kerala government’s advice about booking the virtual queue for darshan so that heavy rush can be avoided.

“If those who have booked on the virtual queue shall arrive at Sabarimala on the day according to the schedule, it will prevent unnecessary rush and enable smooth darshan without any hassle. Since the spot booking has been fixed at 10,000 devotees, it’s mandatory for those visiting Sabarimala to book on the virtual queue,” an official release stated.

On November 30, as many as 66,281 devotees visited the shrine, of which 13,516 arrived before or after the slot time of the day of booking. In total, 11 lakh people visited till December 1 for darshan. Police advised devotees to take rest for five minutes after a 10-minute walk during the climb to Sabarimala.

“Use the traditional path – Marakoottam, Saramkuthy and Nadapanthal – to reach the Sannidhanam. Follow the queue system to reach Pathinettampadi. Use the Nadapanthal fly-over for the return journey,” stated an official release. “Toilets are arranged along the forest land on the way to Sannidhanam. Ascertain the prevailing crowd situation and then only proceed to Sannidhanam from Pampa. While using Dolly, make payment only at the Devaswom counter and keep the receipt. Subject yourself for security check at security check-points.”

Devotees have been urged to approach police for any help using Helpline Number 14432. “Pilgrims are advised to not jump over the queue or make extra payment for any service. Do not use any path other than Nadapanthal flyover for the return journey. Do not rest at places near Upper Thirumuttam or Thanthrinada. Wearing a mask is not recommended while climbing,” the release added.