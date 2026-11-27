According to a status report filed before the court, those traced during the drive, conducted from Oct 30 to Nov 13 included 624 men, 1,469 women, 128 boys and 289 girls.

The report was filed in connection with a habeas corpus petition by T Bhuvaneshwari, who sought a direction to produce her missing husband, Sankararaj, before the court and to transfer the investigation from the Tirukoilur police in Kallakurichi district to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).