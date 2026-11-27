CHENNAI: A two-week special drive has helped the Tamil Nadu police trace 2,510 missing persons, most of them women and girls, the Director General of Police (DGP) has informed the Madras High Court.
According to a status report filed before the court, those traced during the drive, conducted from Oct 30 to Nov 13 included 624 men, 1,469 women, 128 boys and 289 girls.
The report was filed in connection with a habeas corpus petition by T Bhuvaneshwari, who sought a direction to produce her missing husband, Sankararaj, before the court and to transfer the investigation from the Tirukoilur police in Kallakurichi district to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).
Earlier, a Division Bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan had directed the DGP to furnish consolidated district-wise data on missingcases in Tamil Nadu. This included the number of persons traced and those still untraced, cases pending investigation, the duration of pendency and the measures taken by the police to trace missing persons.
When the case came up again, Additional Public Prosecutor M Mohamed Riyaz filed the status report on behalf of the DGP. It said the State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai, had been instructed on Nov 16 to consolidate particulars from all police commissionerates and District Crime Records Bureaus.