TN Police disburse over Rs 10 cr compensation to victims in 19 months

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police said that they have cut red tape in disbursing of victim compensation and have formulated a system to process the applications in nine working days.

Since June 2023, the State police have disbursed over Rs 10 crore worth compensation money to the victims or their kin.

Usually, this process involves the submission of applications to the State/District Legal Service Authority (S/DLSA), who examine the case records regarding the loss or injury caused to the victim out of reported crime. The Commissioners or Superintendent of Police then send the proposal for sanction after which, the DGP issues orders to the CoP/Sp to draw and disburse the amount awarded by the DLSA to the victim/dependents in their bank account.

Since this was time consuming, a new methodology was adopted. Accordingly, as and when a petition is received at the DGPs office, it’s processed within nine working days and proceedings are issued to the concerned unit officer through e-office.

In murder cases between June 2023 and March 2024, kin of 171 victims were sanctioned compensation of Rs 3.67 crore. From April 2024 to December 2024, kin of 184 victims were sanctioned compensation of Rs 4.59 crore. “A total of Rs 8.26 crore compensation for murder cases have been sanctioned without delay due to continuous follow up,” stated an official release.

In rape cases, Rs 60.75 lakh was given as compensation to 25 victims between June 2023 and December 2024. An amount of Rs 7.5 lakh was sanctioned to four victims of dowry harassment cases in the same period. In accident cases, 9 victims were sanctioned Rs 52 lakh, 80 victims in hurt cases were given Rs 68.5 lakh.

Apart from these, three acid attack victims were sanctioned Rs 15 lakh and compensation was issued to victims of untouchability and child labour too.