CM Stalin urges PM Modi to release Rs 3,112 cr pending Jal Jeevan Mission dues to TN

In a letter to Modi, Stalin pointed out that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, recently indicated that central assistance cannot be extended to the Hogenekkal Phase-III Combined Water Supply Scheme.

"The scheme was approved in the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on June 15, 2023, at a cost of Rs 8,428 crore, including the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission share of Rs 2,283 crore," he said.