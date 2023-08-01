TN Platform for People's Unity condemns Seeman for anti-minority speech

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Platform for People's Unity (TNPPU) on Tuesday condemned Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman for terming the minorities as children of satan for supporting the DMK-Congress alliance in the state.

In a statement, TNPPU coordinators Prof Arunan and G Udaya Kumar condemned Seeman for attacking minorities in the protest held by his party against the violence in Manipur.

On July 30, Seeman said that Christians and Muslims had turned into Children of Satan for many years "while it is only us who think those who have embraced Christianity and Islam are Children of God."

TNPPU strongly condemned Seeman's speech and subsequent justification of it. "Seeman has spewed hatred because the minorities vote for the DMK alliance. He has clearly stated this in his speech. It is the RSS and its political wing, the BJP, that are destroying religious harmony in India and creating permanent fear in the lives of minorities. In Tamil Nadu, it is riding on the back of AIADMK. Realising that the DMK alliance has the strength to overcome it, the minorities are voting for that team. Seeman says this is a big mistake. His purpose is clear. The anti-BJP votes should be scattered and the BJP team should win, " they said.