CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to inagurate the annual trade fair exbhition on Christmas eve this year instead of during the Pongal festival at its favourite destination Island grounds.
Traditionally, the trade fair commences during Pongal and continues until the end of March or April.
"Staff of all government departments, corporations and boards have been asked to finalise the designs for their respective pavilions to be set up at the trade fair. The stalls will showcase the achievements of the respective government departments," an official said.
The government has floated a tender inviting private players to participate in the 70-day trade fair.
"Last year, the trade fair witnessed 3.89 lakh visitors during the 48-day event. This year, the total duration of the fair to be increased to 70 days," the tender document stated.
To ensure cleanliness and safety during the event, the government has prohibited the display of banners, posters, cut-outs and wall posters at the main entrance of Island Grounds, opposite the War Memorial.
The tender document also states that no advertisements, hoardings, sponsor branding or other publicity material shall be displayed on the main and rear entrance facades or on the temporary bridges across the Cooum river.