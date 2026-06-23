Tamil Nadu

TN plans steep hike in fancy number fee; premium ones to cost Rs 8 lakh

Steep hike in fancy number fee; premium ones to cost Rs 8 lakh
Number plate
Number plate
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vehicle owners seeking fancy registration numbers may soon have to shell out substantially more, with the State government proposing to double fees for most advance registration number categories and introducing a new premium slab of Rs 8 lakh for numbers in far-ahead registration series.

A draft amendment to the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, published in the Extraordinary Gazette on June 19, proposes a complete overhaul of the fee structure for advance and government-reserved registration numbers, marking the first major revision since 2012.

Currently, registration numbers are allotted randomly when a vehicle is registered. Owners seeking a specific number within 1,000 numbers of the running series can obtain it through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) by paying a prescribed fee.

The draft further proposes to replace the existing flat-rate structure for fancy numbers allotted by RTOs with a value-based fee mechanism. For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, charges would range from Rs 2,000 for vehicles costing up to Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for vehicles valued above Rs 30 lakh.

The fees for imported vehicles would range from Rs 20,000 for vehicles valued up to Rs 4 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh for those costing more than Rs 50 lakh – up from the existing range of Rs 1,000-Rs 16,000.

For numbers beyond the running series, future series numbers, and government-reserved fancy numbers, approval from the state government is required.

Under the proposed rules, the fee for securing a number in the current series and the next three series would double: Rs 1.2 lakh for numbers in the fifth to eighth series; Rs 2 lakh for the ninth and tenth series; and Rs 4 lakh for the eleventh and twelfth future series.

The government has also proposed a new category for registration numbers in the 13th and 14th future series, fixing the fee at Rs 8 lakh.

The draft notification also replaces the existing flat-rate system for fancy numbers allotted by RTOs with a value-based fee structure. For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, charges would range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending on the vehicle's value.

Imported cars and other imported vehicles would attract fees ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh under the proposed slab system.

state government
Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules
fancy number price
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in