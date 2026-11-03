TN plans coastal ferry service linking Chennai, Mamallapuram, Puducherry

The twin expressions of interest (EoIs), issued on Monday, propose an approximately 80-nautical-mile coastal tourism circuit between Chennai and Puducherry and a multi-operator model for the existing Nagapattinam-Jaffna ferry connection. Applications have to be submitted by December 1, with the EoIs scheduled to be opened on December 2.

PWD, Highways and Minor Port Minister Aadhav Arjuna had announced in the state assembly to explore operation of ferry between Chenani and Puducherry via Mamallapuram.

The proposal to allow multiple operators on the Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai route comes amid rising passenger demand. The ferry service, revived on October 14, 2023, after nearly four decades, has recorded more than 66,000 passenger movements since its launch. Passenger traffic stood at 24,598 in 2025 and 20,977 up to August this year, according to the project information memorandum (PIM).