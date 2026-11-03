TN plans coastal ferry service linking Chennai, Mamallapuram, Puducherry

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is looking to expand passenger ferry connectivity across the Bay of Bengal, with the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) inviting private operators to run services on two routes linking Chennai, Mamallapuram and Puducherry, and increasing ferry services in Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, in a move aimed at boosting coastal tourism and cross-border passenger traffic.
The twin expressions of interest (EoIs), issued on Monday, propose an approximately 80-nautical-mile coastal tourism circuit between Chennai and Puducherry and a multi-operator model for the existing Nagapattinam-Jaffna ferry connection. Applications have to be submitted by December 1, with the EoIs scheduled to be opened on December 2.
PWD, Highways and Minor Port Minister Aadhav Arjuna had announced in the state assembly to explore operation of ferry between Chenani and Puducherry via Mamallapuram.
The proposal to allow multiple operators on the Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai route comes amid rising passenger demand. The ferry service, revived on October 14, 2023, after nearly four decades, has recorded more than 66,000 passenger movements since its launch. Passenger traffic stood at 24,598 in 2025 and 20,977 up to August this year, according to the project information memorandum (PIM).
The multi-operator model is expected to increase sailing frequency, passenger capacity and service reliability. Interestingly, private operators will be allowed to determine fares based on market conditions and onboard facilities, subject to regulatory requirements. They can also explore hybrid vessels capable of carrying both passengers and cargo.
The potential for cargo movement is significant. Between January and June 2026, India exported 10,902 TEUs and imported 7,091 TEUs through the trade route with Sri Lanka. The Board believes this could support passenger-cum-cargo ferry operations.
Operators will have to use high-speed craft not exceeding 40 metres in length, with a maximum draft of 1.5 metres, to suit the available berthing infrastructure at Nagapattinam. Its international passenger terminal can handle more than 300 passengers at a time. The selected operators will have to enter into an agreement with TNMB and pay a refundable security deposit.
The second proposal seeks to establish a coastal ferry link connecting Chennai, Mamallapuram and Puducherry, offering an alternative to road travel along the East Coast Road and creating a tourism circuit covering the three destinations.
However, the absence of berthing infrastructure at Mamallapuram remains a major challenge. The Board has said dedicated shore facilities could be developed in the future, subject to statutory, environmental and heritage clearances. Chennai Port has an existing cruise passenger terminal with a handling capacity of around 800 passengers an hour, while Puducherry Port has a 150-metre berth capable of accommodating vessels with a draft of up to two metres.
For this route, prospective operators must have at least three years of experience operating passenger ferries with a minimum capacity of 50 passengers during the past five years. They must own or lease suitable vessels and possess valid statutory certificates.
The Board has sought suggestions from operators on passenger demand, fares, vessel capacity and sailing frequency before finalising the project requirements and floating a formal request for proposal. The pre-bid meeting for both projects is scheduled for November 16.