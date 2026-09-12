TN: PG medical student from Andhra leaps to death from 14th floor after failing two subjects

Around 7 am on Friday, Nikhil allegedly got up and went to the balcony of the apartment and jumped from the building.

Residents who were out for a morning walk and security guards rushed to the spot and immediately called for an ambulance. However, he had died on the spot.

A team from Kelambakkam police went to the spot and sent Nikhil’s body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. His parents in Andhra Pradesh were also informed.

The Kelambakkam police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.