TN: PG medical student from Andhra leaps to death from 14th floor after failing two subjects

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old final year postgraduate medical student from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide after jumping from the 14th floor of an apartment near Kelambakkam on Friday, reportedly after failing two subjects in his final-year examinations.
The deceased was identified as Nikhil Reddy from Kadapa, who completed MBBS and was pursuing an MS degree at a private medical college near Kelambakkam. He was staying in a rented apartment on the 14th floor near the college along with some of his fellow students.
When the results of the final-year examinations were released on Thursday night, Nikhil found that he failed in two subjects, which left him dejected. His friends consoled and encouraged him before they went to bed.
Around 7 am on Friday, Nikhil allegedly got up and went to the balcony of the apartment and jumped from the building.
Residents who were out for a morning walk and security guards rushed to the spot and immediately called for an ambulance. However, he had died on the spot.
A team from Kelambakkam police went to the spot and sent Nikhil’s body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. His parents in Andhra Pradesh were also informed.
The Kelambakkam police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.