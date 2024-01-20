TN people won’t accept Udhay as dy CM: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai dismissed the interview given by sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to a private news channel, saying it was like a friendly match. He opined that the people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate if Udhayanidhi, son of chief minister MK Stalin, becomes Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

“None of the questions raised during the interview were serious enough and answers were not genuine,” he said.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK, the saffron party leader said it was DMK which started the talk that Udhayanidhi should be appointed as a deputy chief minister of the state and after coming to know that the people will start laughing at such a move, they (DMK) put an end to the talk.

“Udhayanidhi himself put an end to that,” he said.