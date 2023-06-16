TN people will teach a lesson to Governor: K Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said on Friday that the people of Tamil Nadu would teach a lesson to the governor for his undemocratic approach.

Governor RN Ravi has returned the letter for reallocation of portfolios held by arrested electricity, prohibition, and excise minister V Senthilbalaji.

"It is the personal power of the elected Chief Minister to determine and change the portfolios of ministers. There is no need for the governor's approval. Informing the governor about the change of department is an expression of democratic tradition," CPM leader Balakrishnan said.

However, the BJP (government appointed) governor is breaking his nose trying to exercise power that he doesn't have for political purposes, he said.

He noted that the law enacted by the governor in the state is not the first. "Already, such an autocratic move was exposed by the Kerala government. The people of Tamil Nadu will also teach a lesson," he said.