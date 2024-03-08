TN people will never accept BJP: Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to Tamil Nadu any number of times like how warrior Mahmud Ghazni invaded India or even roll on the ground, the people of Tamil Nadu will never accept BJP, said AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju of Madurai West said.

He further stated that the saffron party would be rejected as it is based on religion and language.

Speaking in Madurai on Thursday, Raju said while Modi is deceiving the people of India, Chief Minister MK Stalin is doing the same in Tamil Nadu. To deceive the AIADMK cadre to get their votes, the Prime Minister was eulogising AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and the party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Criticising the Stalin-led government’s ‘Neengal Nalama’ scheme launched recently, he said people in the State were not well because the government could not contain the rise in the price of essential commodities and were burdened by an increase in electricity tariff, house and property tax. Even promises made by the CM on liquor prohibition and waiver of educational and jewel loans were not kept. Moreover, Tamil Nadu has become a centre of the drug trade. Hence, people are frustrated with the ruling DMK.

Now, AIADMK emerges to be a strong alternative force to the ruling DMK in the State and BJP at the Centre.