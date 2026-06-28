TN peddler held from Maha hideout

The police were on his trail after the Vepery police secured three persons after intercepting a car during a vehicle check near the junction of Jothi Venkatachalam Street and Prathapet Road in Vepery on June 20. They arrested Sangeetha (40) of Nolambur, Chiranjeevi (29), a driver from Manali, and John (35) of Mugalivakkam, for transporting narcotics and seized narcotic substances from them.