TN peddler held from Maha hideout

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police secured a drug trafficker from a hideout in Maharashtra and seized a variety of drugs, gold jewellery, vehicles and other incriminating materials from him.
The police were on his trail after the Vepery police secured three persons after intercepting a car during a vehicle check near the junction of Jothi Venkatachalam Street and Prathapet Road in Vepery on June 20. They arrested Sangeetha (40) of Nolambur, Chiranjeevi (29), a driver from Manali, and John (35) of Mugalivakkam, for transporting narcotics and seized narcotic substances from them.
It was found that Sangeetha’s husband, Shanmugam (37) of Anakaputhur, procured methamphetamine from Bengaluru and distributed here via the trio. Based on intelligence that Shanmugam was hiding in Maharashtra, a special police team travelled to Pune and, with the assistance of the Satara district police, arrested him on June 24.
After obtaining a transit order from a judicial magistrate’s court in Satara, police brought him to Chennai on Friday. The police seized 395 gm of methamphetamine, 2.7 gm of cocaine, LSD stamps, 91 MDMA tablets, 45 gm of ‘OG’ cannabis, three mobile phones, including an iPhone, two cars, passport, and 15 ATM cards from him.