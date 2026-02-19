TN panel proposes fixed tenure, House-approved names for Guv

The committee also proposed a removal mechanism. It recommended that a governor may be removed through a resolution passed by the state Assembly and that the President should be constitutionally bound to act on such a resolution within 14 days.

The panel laid down eligibility criteria for appointment, stating that the governor must be an outsider to the State, an eminent person in a recognised field of public life and must not have held any office in a political party or under the executive, legislature or judiciary during the preceding five years.

On legislative powers, the report proposed strict timelines for granting assent to Bills passed by state legislatures. According to the recommendations, the governor must either grant assent or return a Bill to the Assembly within 15 days.

If the Assembly passes the Bill again, assent must be granted within another 15 days without exception.The Justice Kurian Joseph committee has recommended that no Bill relating to State List subjects should be reserved for the President’s consideration.