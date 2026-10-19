TN overhauls power infra ahead of monsoon; defers smart meter tenders over data security

Tamil Nadu power infrastructure overhaul ahead of monsoon

Addressing a press conference following inspection reviews across Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts, the minister outlined key steps underway to overhaul distribution networks and streamline field workforce management.

"Around 15,000 pillar boxes have been identified for raising to prevent water ingress during rains. Out of these, nearly 1,000 locations flagged by the city corporation have already been completed, while work on the rest is progressing under a structured plan," he added

In addition to 600 transformers identified earlier, he said another 1,000 units aged between 20 and 25 years will be replaced phase-wise across the metropolis. Night patrolling and breakdown attendance have also been bolstered with 55 new vehicles rolling out this week to replace defunct fleets, complementing the existing 97 vehicles to handle emergency fuse-off calls.

To address acute manpower shortages in field operations across Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram, approval was granted to induct 5,000 personnel.

"Nearly 2,600 contractual staff have already been onboarded, trained, and deployed for overnight breakdown response, while another 2,400 contract workers are scheduled to join within a week," Kumar added.

To prevent past irregularities in contract hiring, Kumar asserted that circle-wise open tenders have been mandated, replacing undocumented ad-hoc recruitments. Permanent recruitment drives are also being pursued through formal service commission routes. Nearly 1,800 candidates are awaiting physical tests, and financial clearance is awaited to requisition another 5,000 field assistant posts via the TNPSC framework.