TN ordered to respond to plea seeking accessibility for persons with disability

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to respond to a petition seeking to ensure the accessibility for persons with disabilities while constructing structures on roads or pavements or any other structure.

The first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and PD Audikesavalu, ordered to implead the commissionerate for the welfare of the differently abled and the railway department into the petition. Further, the bench directed the State government to respond to the petition and adjourned the case to September 26, 2023, for further hearing.

A petitioner Bhavana Botta with cerebral palsy from Chennai moved the MHC seeking to direct the State government to remove the bollards erected in footpaths in violation of the Rights of Persons with disabilities act, 2016 and rules framed under the act.

The petitioner claimed that the bollards hinder the movement of persons with disabilities and other mobility-impaired persons on wheelchairs.

The government has a statutory duty to ensure that public infrastructure is built compliant and maintained under the Rights of persons with disabilities act, added the petitioner.

The bollards in existence are not wide enough for a wheelchair or a pram user to pass through and are in violation of the mandatory harmonized guidelines and standards for universal design accessibility in India 2021, read the petition. No action has been taken by the government even after several representations to the authorities, the petitioner contended.