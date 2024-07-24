TN, opposition-ruled states let down by Budget, say Left parties

CHENNAI: Left parties, MDMK and MNM on Tuesday criticised the Union Budget for neglecting Tamil Nadu and opposition-ruled states.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the Union Budget did not provide any relief to the poor and middle class. “To appease its allies and protect the regime, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have been allotted special funds. Whereas, it has neglected other states. No announcements were made for the opposition-ruled states. Tamil Nadu has been ignored by not allocating funds for the state projects,” he said.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that the Budget has been prepared to keep the ruling parties of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in good humour and to ensure the longevity of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime besides targeting the voters of Assembly poll-bound states. The budget has been designed to please and support corporates as unusual, he added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko condemned the Centre, which has allocated special funds for flood-affected states, including Assam, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh while ignoring Tamil Nadu.

Actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan wrote sarcastically on social media greeting the Modi government for presenting the “NDA budget” and hoped that it would soon present India’s budget.

Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss welcomed it for tax reduction and employment creation announcements and expressed disappointment over no announcements for the state.