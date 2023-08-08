TN officials under DVAC scanner for swindling funds of govt schemes

CHENNAI: A block development officer, two assistant engineers and a panchayat secretary in Pudukkottai district are now under DVAC scanner for ‘inspecting and verifying’ 15 non-existing houses to sanction a total of Rs 27.45 lakh under PM Housing Scheme besides swindling over Rs 54,000 under MGNREGA scheme in the name of 15 people including eight dead persons, 4 persons living abroad, one government servant and double entering details of two persons.

The accused are AVeerappan, Block Development Officer, Manamelkudi Panchayat Union, Pudukkottai Tamilmani, assistant engineer, Aranthangi Panchayat Union, Pudukkottai (formerly assistant engineer, Manamelkudi panchayat union) Pugazhinthi, Overseer, Manamelkudi Panchayat Union and Raja, panchayat Secretary, Manamelkudi Panchayat Union.

An enquiry was conducted with regard to malpractices that took place in construction of houses under Prime Minister Housing scheme, construction of soak pits and MGNREGA Scheme of 100 days work during the year 2019-2020 Manamelkudi.

During the probe it is learnt that houses have not been constructed under Indira Awaj Yojana Scheme in the villages by as many as 15 beneficiaries.

The accused officials had prepared documents as if they had personally inspected and verified the house construction work of beneficiaries, verified their bill claims and accorded sanction of Rs 1.83 lakh as subsidy amount per individual thereby with dishonest intention falsified official records and misappropriated government money to the tune of Rs 27.45 lakh.

The accused had also created bogus daily attendance register in the name of 15 people, as if they had done work under MGNREGA 100 days work and amount of Rs 185 per day per individual was claimed in respect of 15 persons – of which eight were dead, 4 working abroad, one government employee and 2 were double entries -- to the tune of Rs 54,195.

The same accused officials had also swindled Rs 51,000 by creating fake documents as an expense for creating soak pits.