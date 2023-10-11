TN officer facing DVAC probe for amassing illicit wealth over Rs. 7 cr

CHENNAI: An officer in the rank of general manager of a district industries Centre has allegedly amassed illegal assets worth over Rs.7 crore in eight years, according to a FIR registered by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption.

DVAC has booked O Murugesh who is currently general manager, Kallakurichi district industries Centre and he was earlier worked as GM, industries Centre in Tirunelveli.

The vigilance team has also booked his wife Sakita as second accused in the case underprevention of corruption act. DVAC during the check period from 2014 to 2022 found that he had amassed illicit wealth and parked it by purchase of properties.

In the beginning of the check period the officer had properties worth over Rs 29 lakh and by the end of check period the value of the assets touched over Rs 8 crore.

Murugesh and his wife had received lawful sources of income from pay and other allowances and interest from the bank to the tune of Rs.83.07 lakh during the check period.

After considering the possible savings and expenditure, DVAC has pegged his disproportionate income as Rs.7.11crore and slapped a DA case against him and his wife.