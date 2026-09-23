TN nurses body announces agitation over contractual appointments

As part of the programme, the association will conduct a campaign on September 28 and 29 by meeting nurses, nursing students and students of the colleges and explaining its demands. Nurses will also wear black badges while on duty on both days.

The association has also urged its members to send emails to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, seeking implementation of their demands.

On September 30, the association will stage a one-day token hunger strike in Chennai, the statement said.