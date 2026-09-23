TN nurses body announces agitation over contractual appointments

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association has announced a three-day agitation from September 28 against the government’s decision to appoint nurses in government hospitals on a contractual basis and fill all posts, including teaching positions, in six new nursing colleges through contract appointments.
The decision was taken at the association’s state executive committee meeting held through videoconference on Tuesday.
The association has demanded that the government withdraw the contractual appointment system and, as promised in its election manifesto, regularise all categories of employees working on a temporary or contractual basis in the medical department.
As part of the programme, the association will conduct a campaign on September 28 and 29 by meeting nurses, nursing students and students of the colleges and explaining its demands. Nurses will also wear black badges while on duty on both days.
The association has also urged its members to send emails to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, seeking implementation of their demands.
On September 30, the association will stage a one-day token hunger strike in Chennai, the statement said.
The association said that if the government failed to respond to its demands, the state executive committee would meet and decide on the next phase of intensified agitation.