TN: NTK chief seeks judicial inquiry into driver's death at Madurai police station

In a post on X, Seeman said the death of Balakrishnan, a resident of Theni district who had gone to the station for questioning, was shocking and distressing.

He said a person visiting a police station for an inquiry should be able to return home safely.

According to the account cited by Seeman, Balakrishnan had been summoned in connection with a fire involving the vehicle he drove.

Seeman questioned the police version that the driver was found hanging inside the station toilet, saying the circumstances raised unanswered questions. He asked why Balakrishnan had been kept at the station overnight, how a person under police surveillance could die inside the premises and who had failed to ensure his safety.

The Tamil Nadu government owed answers to these questions, he said.