TN not a failed state; DMK failed it: BJP leader JP Nadda

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda on Tuesday lambasted the ruling DMK, alleging a rise in crime, entrenched corruption and the dominance of dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu, while asserting that public sentiment was turning against the State government ahead of the Assembly elections.
Addressing the media after releasing the party's manifesto, with former State president K Annamalai translating his remarks into Tamil, Nadda said the civilisational legacy of Tamil Nadu was being undermined by governance failures. "Tamil civilisation is one of the oldest in the world and every Indian is proud of it. But today, the cultural capital is being turned into a crime capital," he said.
He maintained that the State itself had not failed, but had been made to fail by the DMK government. Alleging a steady rise in serious crimes, Nadda claimed that over 8,000 murders had been reported in the last five years, alongside an increase in offences against women and under the Pocso Act. He also said Tamil Nadu ranked high in crimes against senior citizens and flagged what he described as a growing drug menace.
"The pulse of the people is full of resentment against the DMK regime. In this election, people will expose this unholy alliance," he said.
Targeting the party's leadership, Nadda accused the DMK of practising dynasty politics, naming Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi and Sabareesan. "This is how the DMK functions," he said, alleging that governance was centred around one family.
He further charged that the government had failed women, youth, farmers and marginalised sections, and accused it of shielding leaders facing corruption allegations. "This is a government of corruption and commissions. The Chief Minister not only tolerates corruption but protects those involved," he said.
Referring to specific cases, he alleged that DMK leaders facing legal proceedings were being protected and that the administration does not hesitate to misuse public money. He claimed that more than 70 per cent of the promises made in the DMK's 2021 manifesto remained unfulfilled.
Nadda also accused the State government of not cooperating with the Centre on efforts to curb drug trafficking, saying this had hindered enforcement measures. He reiterated the BJP's call for a double-engine government to address governance gaps.
He criticised the DMK's stance on religious issues, citing remarks on Sanatana Dharma and alleging that court directions on temple traditions, including those at Tiruparankundram, had not been implemented.
Contrasting the State government with the Centre, Nadda said the Narendra Modi-led administration was defined by accountability and performance. "The Union government functions on responsibility and a report card of delivery," he added.