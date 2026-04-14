TN not a failed state; DMK failed it: BJP leader JP Nadda

He further charged that the government had failed women, youth, farmers and marginalised sections, and accused it of shielding leaders facing corruption allegations. "This is a government of corruption and commissions. The Chief Minister not only tolerates corruption but protects those involved," he said.

Referring to specific cases, he alleged that DMK leaders facing legal proceedings were being protected and that the administration does not hesitate to misuse public money. He claimed that more than 70 per cent of the promises made in the DMK's 2021 manifesto remained unfulfilled.

Nadda also accused the State government of not cooperating with the Centre on efforts to curb drug trafficking, saying this had hindered enforcement measures. He reiterated the BJP's call for a double-engine government to address governance gaps.

He criticised the DMK's stance on religious issues, citing remarks on Sanatana Dharma and alleging that court directions on temple traditions, including those at Tiruparankundram, had not been implemented.

Contrasting the State government with the Centre, Nadda said the Narendra Modi-led administration was defined by accountability and performance. "The Union government functions on responsibility and a report card of delivery," he added.