Exempt NEET for 2026-27, allow states to admit students based on marks: Stalin urges PM

The Centre should also allow state governments to admit students based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination, he said.

Since Parliament is not in session, the Centre could promulgate an ordinance under Article 123 of the Constitution of India amending Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, to dispense with the requirement of NEET and instead allow the union and states to make admissions to medical and dental colleges on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examinations, he said.