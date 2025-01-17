TN needs special focus on green energy, says PMK’s Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Friday demanded the State government create a separate department for the renewable energy sector and come out with policies to promote wind and solar power.

He pointed out how TN has come down to third position in the country in renewable energy, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have beaten the State, highlighting the need for exclusive attention to the sector.

He said that the lack of policies to promote renewable energy led to a fall from the top position in 2017.

Dr Ramadoss said that TN lost its top position in wind generation capacity to Gujarat in 2023.

“Even though Tamil Nadu has abundant resources for generating wind power and solar power, separate policies have not been formulated to promote them. Since non-conventional energy is touted as the world's future, a separate ministry is needed to develop it. The centre established such a ministry 25 years ago, but there is none in Tamil Nadu. There is a need for the creation of a separate ministry. Policies should be formulated to increase wind power and solar power generation in the state,” he said.